Vikings activate Dede Westbrook from COVID-IR, make several other moves

The day after their victory on Monday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings made a handful of roster moves, most of which involved the COVID-19 list.

The biggest move was the activation of receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook from COVID-IR. Westbrook missed Monday’s game because he had not tested out of protocols to be active, but should be able to come back to take over his role as punt returner this Sunday when the Vikings face the Los Angeles Rams.

The team also activated wide receiver Trishton Jackson from practice squad COVID-IR, and also released running back A.J. Rose Jr. and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad. Rose is a bit of a surprise, having had a very good preseason for the Vikings, but the team has decided to let him go, at least for now.

And, in a move that I’m certain will bring no complaints, the Vikings have signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier from the practice squad to the active roster. Dozier started all 16 games for the Vikings at left guard this last season and has spent much of this season on the practice squad, though he has been elevated on three occasions this year.

With these moves, the Vikings have three players remaining on the COVID list. They are wide receiver/special teamer Dan Chisena, running back Alexander Mattison, and practice squad offensive lineman Kyle Hinton.