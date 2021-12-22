Nincompoop of the Week: Week 15 (Bears)

The Vikings struggled in a win on the road in Chicago. It is hard to complain too much when you get a road win in the division, but we all know we will. For some reason I am having a really hard time coming up with a list this week. Here are my nincompoop nominees:

Mike Zimmer - Why is Mike Zimmer a nincompoop? Mike at the half said the team wasn’t running enough. They proceeded to do nothing but run and eat up clock. The Vikings went 3 and out on 4 of the team’s 6 2nd half possessions. They would’ve gone 3 and out on the only scoring drive if it weren’t for a slew of Chicago penalties. The offense was inept for most of the night, but even more so after halftime. Zimmer is the king of NOTW.

Klint Kubiak - Why is Klint a nincompoop? The OL was unable to block Akiem Hicks all night. Cole just isn’t strong enough to hold. It appeared the offense did nothing to help. Slide the protection in and help a brother out! Running the same plays over and over again is just stupid.

Matt Nagy - Why is Matt a nincompoop? The Bears had 3 turnovers on downs. They were at the Minnesota 9, 14 and 21. They lost by 8. Three field goals there and that last drive would’ve actually meant something. Instead Matt went for it and the Bears didn’t come close to converting any of them. Just over-aggressiveness with a young team. Get the points and move on.

NFL Referees - Why are the refs nincompoops? There seemed to be a flag on every other play at some point and they still managed to miss calls. Justin Jefferson was tackled by a DB and didn’t get the call. That led to the Vikings only turnover. Sheldon Richardson pulled the ball away from David Montgomery when his knee was about 18 inches off the ground and the ruling on the field was down by contact. The last second on the game clock lasted approximately 4.5 seconds. It was a sloppy game from the refs and poorly managed overall.

