2021 NFL Week 16: Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

After once again clawing their way back to .500, the Minnesota Vikings have a pretty tall order in front of them in Week 16 as they play host to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday.

If the season ended today, both of these teams would be in the NFC playoffs, with the Rams as the #5 seed and Minnesota checking in at #7. The Rams are still in contention for the NFC West title because of the recent stumbles of the Arizona Cardinals, while the best the Vikings can hope for is a wild card spot. So, this is a big game for both of these teams.

The Vikings are hoping to get wide receiver Adam Thielen back for this game after he’s missed the last two contests with a high ankle sprain. Thielen has said he was “close” to returning against Chicago on Monday night but the team decided to play it safe and give him an extra week.

Right now, according to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams sit as a 3-point favorite over the Vikings, with the over/under currently sitting at 49 points.

Kickoff for this one is slated for noon Central time on Sunday, the day after Christmas. The game will be shown on FOX with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the play-by-play call.