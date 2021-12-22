Vikings activate Alexander Mattison from COVID-19 list

Probably should have done this story before putting out the first injury reports for this week, but we’ll get to it now instead.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings activated running back Alexander Mattison from their COVID-19 list. They also activated wide receiver Trishton Jackson from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Mattison tested positive for COVID just after the Vikings’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, and because he’s unvaccinated was forced to isolate from the team for ten days, causing him to miss the victory at Soldier Field on Monday night. Because of injury issues with Dalvin Cook, Mattison has started three games this season and has already set a career-high for carries this season. He has 432 yards on the ground, 30 yards short of his career-high for a season, and has scored a pair of touchdowns.

With Mattison’s return, the only member of the active roster that is still on the COVID-19 list is wide receiver/special teamer Dan Chisena, who also missed the Monday night game. Offensive lineman Kyle Hinton remains on the practice squad COVID list as well.

Hopefully we’ll see the two Vikings that are still dealing with COVID get over it here relatively soon and the Vikings can be done with the virus again for a while.