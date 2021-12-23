On the show, guest Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from channel 5 KSTP rejoins everyone for Vikings Happy Hour. He will surely have some scoop goodies to share and have an all-around good time talking your Minnesota Vikings. Join us and enjoy Christmas with Doogie Wolfson.

Doogie dropped some mini-scoops like Everson Griffen not returning this year, the word behind the Bashaud Breeland dismissal, and the current thinking about change and how it may affect Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman, and Kirk Cousins. …And more.

The Vikes came off an ugly win on Monday night versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and now will face the Sean McVey-led Rams at US Bank Stadium on Sunday at noon. This game has playoff implications for both teams and it should be an all-out affair. Can the Vikings beat this year‘s Rams? Can they win and get over .500 for the first time since the 2019 season? The answer should be possible, but will they? With almost every game going down to the last drive this season, who knows. …And you wonder why we enjoy our beverages so much? LOL.

Grab your favorite beverage and join the conversation!

Discussion topics tonight:

Intro

Chat with Doogie Wolfson

Vikings vs Rams preview

Matchups

Concerns

Confidence?

Predictions:

Ryan: 9-5

Matt: 7-7

Dave: 7-7

Guest: 8-6

Fan with us!!! Guest Darren “Doogie” Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP. The regulars: @Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, and Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare. This is a @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.