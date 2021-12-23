Vikings place Dalvin Cook on COVID-19 list, out for Rams game

With their latest “must win” game of the year looming against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings have suffered a very significant blow to their offense.

The team has placed running back Dalvin Cook on their reserve/COVID-19 list. Cook is unvaccinated, per reports, and so will be out for Sunday afternoon’s game.

Cook, as we know, is one of the league’s best running backs and one of the centerpieces of the Minnesota offense. He had a monstrous game against the Pittsburgh Steelers a couple of weeks ago in his return from a shoulder injury, but struggled a bit on Monday night against Chicago.

With Cook out, the team will again turn to Alexander Mattison, who was just brought back from the COVID list yesterday.

The team has also placed CB Tye Smith on the practice squad COVID list. In addition, WR/ST Dan Chisena and practice squad OL Kyle Hinton from their respective COVID-19 lists.

Lastly, with Cook out for at least one game, the team brought A.J. Rose Jr. back to the practice squad after waiving him yesterday.

