Report: Vikings not expecting Everson Griffen back this season

We’ve been monitoring the situation with Minnesota Vikings’ defensive end Everson Griffen since it happened just over a month ago. While his return to the field is way down on the list of priorities, it appears we may have gotten some sort of answer as to his status.

On the Vikings Happy Hour podcast last night, Darren Wolfson of KSTP dropped the tidbit that the Vikings are not expecting Griffen to be back this season.

@DWolfsonKSTP was on with @MattAnderson_8 , @sportsguyry and @MylesGorham85 and dropped a mini scoop tonight on #Vikings Happy Hour



"The Vikings have been told, don't plan on Everson Griffen coming back"



Check out more #Vikings talk below

: https://t.co/yT6DAHesiq pic.twitter.com/DcbDNaVSPv — Climbing the Pocket (@Climb_ThePocket) December 23, 2021

Griffen spent the first ten years of his career with the Vikings after they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He then moved on for a year, splitting the season between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions. He then came back to Minnesota just before the start of Training Camp this year after a bit of a strange social media odyssey involving things he said about quarterback Kirk Cousins (and subsequently apologized for).

Whether or not this spells the end of Griffen’s second tenure in Minnesota remains to be seen. He’s shown that he’s obviously still got what it takes on the field, having collected five sacks for the Vikings before leaving the team following his November incident. However, as stated earlier in the post here, Griffen’s focus needs to be on getting himself right again for himself and his family before he tries to make a return to the football field.

We’re still wishing Everson Griffen the best in his fight with bipolar disorder, whether it involves him lining up on the edge of the Minnesota defensive line or not.