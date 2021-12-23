Rams at Vikings: Interim injury reports

It’s time to update the injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams, as they’ve released their second reports of the week in advance of Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. There are a couple of changes and some new additions, so let’s take a look at what both teams are telling us.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

DL Greg Gaines (ankle, downgrade from LP on Wednesday)

Limited Participation

CB Darrious Williams (back, new addition to injury list)

Full Participation

LB Jamir Jones (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) DT A’Shawn Robinson (bicep, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

There’s a bit of balance between good and bad news for the Rams. Of the three players that were listed as limited on Wednesday, two of them got upgraded to full participants while another got downgraded to not practicing. Williams is an important new addition, as the Rams’ depth chart has him listed as a starter opposite Jalen Ramsey. His situation will merit keeping an eye on.

From what I’ve seen, there are no changes to the Rams’ COVID-19 list from yesterday’s injury report.

LB Antoine Brooks Jr.

S Jordan Fuller

S Jake Gervase

RB Javian Hawkins (practice squad)

TE Tyler Higbee

S Juju Hughes

WR Warren Jackson (practice squad)

LB Justin Lawler (practice squad)

TE Johnny Mundt

OL Joe Noteboom

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

OL Mason Cole (elbow)

FB C.J. Ham (hamstring, downgrade from LP on Wednesday)

Limited Participation

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

Full Participation

QB Kirk Cousins (ribs, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

A mixed bag on the Vikings’ injury report as well, as Cousins goes from being limited on Wednesday to a full participant on Thursday. He reportedly has cracked ribs and will likely be wearing some sort of a flak jacket on Sunday for some extra protection, so we’ll have to see if it affects his performance. Ham being downgraded to not practicing is something that merits monitoring as well.

The team was also able to remove Eric Kendricks from the injury report entirely, which is pretty good news for Minnesota’s defense.

As we reported earlier, the Vikings’ COVID-19 list is not the same as it was yesterday. There are still two players on it, but it’s two different players.

RB Dalvin Cook (already ruled out for Sunday)

CB Tye Smith (practice squad)

Those are your second injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Rams. They’re both pretty short, but both of them have some important names on them for each team. We’ll have the final injury reports for you when they come out tomorrow afternoon.