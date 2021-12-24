Vikings place Mason Cole on injured reserve

The Minnesota Vikings are coming down the stretch of the regular season, and they’re going to have to reconfigure the offensive line again going forward.

The team has announced that they have placed Mason Cole on injured reserve with an elbow injury. Cole will have to miss three games as a result of going on IR, which means that he is out for the rest of the regular season.

Cole got into the starting lineup at center, starting a couple of games there when Garrett Bradbury was out with COVID. He then shifted over to right guard when Bradbury returned and the team moved Oli Udoh to left tackle in the wake of Christian Darrisaw’s latest injury. He had been a pleasant surprise for most of his time in the starting lineup, though he did have a down outing against the Bears on Monday night. . .specifically against Akiem Hicks, but that guy has done that to a lot of Vikings’ offensive linemen over the years.

With Cole going out, it would appear that Udoh is set to slot back in at the right guard spot, though the team did sign Dakota Dozier to the 53-man roster earlier this week.

The final injury reports for this weekend’s game will be out in a couple of hours. We will bring them to you here as soon as we’re able.