Rams at Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve gotten the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams ahead of Sunday’s clash at U.S. Bank Stadium, and this shouldn’t take too long because both of the lists are pretty short. So, let’s just get to it.

Los Angeles Rams Week 16 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Greg Gaines DL Ankle LP DNP LP Questionable Jamir Jones LB Ankle LP FP FP --- A'Shawn Robinson DL Biceps LP FP FP --- Darrious Williams CB Back --- LP --- ---

The Rams have only listed four players on their injury report, with only one receiving an injury designation in backup defensive lineman Greg Gaines. Darrious Williams, who was limited in practice on Thursday, was taken off the injury report by the Rams on Friday.

The Rams were able to bring two players back from their COVID-19 list in tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller. They still have a number of players on the COVID-19 list, but have indicated that none of those players are starters.

LB Antoine Brooks Jr.

S Jake Gervase

RB Javian Hawkins (practice squad)

S Juju Hughes

WR Warren Jackson (practice squad)

LB Justin Lawler (practice squad)

TE Johnny Mundt

OL Joe Noteboom

Minnesota Vikings Week 16 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status C.J. Ham FB Hamstring LP DNP LP Questionable Adam Thielen WR Ankle LP LP LP Questionable Kirk Cousins QB Ribs LP FP FP --- Eric Kendricks OT Low Back LP --- --- ---

Only four players on the final injury report for the Vikings as well, as it does not include offensive lineman Mason Cole, who was placed on injured reserve earlier today, or running back Dalvin Cook, who is now on the COVID-19 list. Adam Thielen said that he was “close” to making a return against Chicago but the team held him back for a week, so I have a feeling he’s going to give it a go on Sunday. Hopefully C.J. Ham will be alright, too, after missing practice on Thursday but returning on Friday.

The Vikings still have just two players on their COVID-19 list, but one of them is pretty darn important.

RB Dalvin Cook

CB Tye Smith (practice squad)

And those are your final injury reports heading into Sunday’s big game in Minneapolis, folks. We’ve still got plenty more to bring you for this one over the next day or two.