SB Nation Reacts: Vikings slowly clawing uphill

We missed out on our SB Nation Reacts post last week, but we’re back at it with this week’s results. Even after completely bottoming out after a loss to Detroit a couple of weeks ago, the season isn’t completely lost for the Minnesota Vikings. . .not yet, anyway. However, winning a couple of games in pretty dubious fashion over the past couple of weeks has fans responding with caution.

We are back up to 15% of Vikings fans believing that this team is heading in the right direction. That’s five times as many as it was after the Detroit loss.

Impressive, no? No. . .it’s not.

Here’s the full listing for the season to this point:

Post- 2021 NFL Draft : 96%

: 96% Week 1: 61%

Week 2: 34%

Week 3: 38%

Week 4: 76%

Week 5: 14%

Week 6: 24%

Week 7: 36%

Week 8: 54%

Week 9: 2%

Week 10: 5%

Week 11: 21%

Week 12: 59%

Week 13: 14%

Week 14: 3%

Week 15: 13%

Week 16: 15%

At least the roller coaster has seemed to stop with the results to this point. Sure, the needle is pointing upwards, but it’s likely going to take something significant. . .a win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, perhaps. . .to make it move in a major way.

The Vikings certainly have their work cut out for them to make the postseason. Even though they do occupy the #7 and final spot in the NFC playoff field as things stand now, with games coming up against Los Angeles and Green Bay, it’s going to be awfully tough for them to keep it. If they do, though. . .well, the roller coaster ride might be back on again.

We’ll be back next week. . .for sure. . .with the most recently updated results for our SB Nation Reacts surveys.