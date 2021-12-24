Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 16

We’ve got Saturday football this week, and since it’s Christmas tomorrow as well the guys behind your favorite Minnesota Vikings website have their picks for Week 16 in the National Football League in early.

Let’s start by taking a look at how everyone did last week.

Christopher Gates: 12-4 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 7-9 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 11-5 straight-up, 9-7 against the spread, 8-8 over/under

Eric Thompson: 11-5 straight-up, 7-9 against the spread, 7-9 over/under

Warren Ludford: 11-5 straight-up, 5-11 against the spread, 11-5 over/under

GA Skol: 8-8 straight-up, 10-6 against the spread, 10-6 over/under

One of our better overall weeks of the season as far as the straight-up picks are concerned. The rest was a bit up-and-down, but overall it was a pretty decent week, I think.

Here’s our totals with just three weeks left in the regular season:

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 149-75 Warren Ludford: 137-85 Christopher Gates: 137-87 Ed Brodmarkle: 125-83 GA Skol: 130-94

Against the Spread

Eric Thompson: 120-104 Ed Brodmarkle: 101-107 GA Skol: 108-115 Warren Ludford: 107-114 Christopher Gates: 103-121

Over/Under

Warren Ludford: 122-101 Christopher Gates: 121-104 Eric Thompson: 118-107 GA Skol: 117-107 Ed Brodmarkle: 105-105

The only category that has a chance of even being remotely close is the Over/Under category, as you can see. I think almost everyone has been in the lead in that category at some point this season, but I’d have to go flip back through the selections to be sure.

With that, here are our selections for this week. As always, the betting lines for some of the selections may have changed since each individual selector put them into the Tallysight system.

Here are the games where we have some differences of opinion this week.

Colts at Cardinals: GA Skol has Arizona, everyone else has Indianapolis

Ravens at Bengals: Eric and GA Skol have Baltimore, everyone else has Cincinnati

Bills at Patriots: Eric has Buffalo, everyone else has New England

Lions at Falcons: Ed and GA Skol have Detroit, everyone else has Atlanta

Jaguars at Jets: Warren has Jacksonville, everyone else has New York

Rams at Vikings: Eric has Los Angeles, everyone else has Minnesota

Bears at Seahawks: Eric has Chicago, everyone else has Seattle

Broncos at Raiders: Warren has Denver, everyone else has Chicago

Dolphins at Saints: Eric has New Orleans, everyone else has Miami

Man. . .that’s a lot of games that we don’t have a consensus on this week. We’re only in agreement on six out of sixteen contests. . .for this late in the season, that seems a little unusual.

As far as our game is concerned, for some reason the majority of us are picking the Vikings to pull off what would be a significant upset at home. Well, my reason is that I’m not terribly smart. . .I’m not sure what reason everyone else is going with.

Eric has the Rams winning and covering the point spread while the rest of us, because we’re picking an upset, have the Vikings winning and covering. It looks like we’re expecting a shootout, too, as only GA Skol is playing the “under” on a point total that is just under the half-century mark.

But those are our picks for this week, ladies and gentlemen. I hope that your picks are successful, particularly if you’re picking the same teams as I am.