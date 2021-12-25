Report: Adam Thielen to play on Sunday against Rams

Some good news for the Minnesota Vikings as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, as one of their big playmakers appears to be poised to make his return to the lineup.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, wide receiver Adam Thielen will be making his return from an ankle injury on Sunday afternoon.

Thielen was injured a few plays into the Vikings’ loss to the Detroit Lions a few weeks ago, and subsequently missed the team’s victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. He was dealing with a high ankle sprain, which is an injury that is notoriously tricky to navigate.

From what reports were saying, Thielen was “close” to playing against Chicago on Monday Night Football last week, but the team had him test things out before the game and decided to hold him out for another week.

Thielen’s return will give the Vikings their best option opposite of Justin Jefferson, who is likely going to see a lot of Rams’ star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Sunday afternoon. With the Vikings’ pass offense struggling last week in Chicago, getting Thielen back can only be a positive for the offense as they prepare for their stretch run.