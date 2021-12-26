We’re just a few hours away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Los Angeles Rams and your Minnesota Vikings in yet another big game for the purple’s playoff chances. If they keep winning, they stay in the NFC playoff field. . .if they don’t, then things get a lot more difficult.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with all of today’s action.

Television Info

For what could be the last time in the 2021 season, the Vikings are kicking off at the best possible time for NFL football, that being noon Central time on Sunday. This game is going to be broadcast on FOX affiliates around the country, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the broadcast area for this one, here’s the map from 506 Sports, with the Rams/Vikings game shown in red.

If you’re going to be using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package for this one, you’ll want to point the receiver towards Channel 711.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, the American Forces Network will be showing this one live on AFN Sports 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 1800Z, which works out to 1900L for everyone in Central Europe, 2100L for viewers on Arabian Standard time, and 0300L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either Sirius Channel 135 or XM Channel 231. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The folks from Football Zebras inform us that the officiating crew for this week’s game is led by John Hussey. It’s been a while since the Vikings have seen him. . .the last Vikings’ game that he called came way back in Week 2 of the 2019 season, when his crew handled the Vikings’ 21-16 loss to Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

Weather Info

It’s another indoor game, folks, which means that the weather isn’t going to have any effect on the actual game itself. If you’re heading to the game, you’ll want to be safe based on the forecast from our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the mid-20s, and by the time you leave the stadium it’s likely going to be snowing with an increase in the wind speed.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for this one has been fairly steady for most of the week, with the Vikings checking into this one as a 3.5-point underdog. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 49 points. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

Because this is a FOX game, there’s no way to legally stream it. But you can get the game in other ways, whether that’s through NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streaming, I won’t belabor the point like I usually do. Don’t promote illegal streams here or you’ll be banned. Do not pass “Go,” do not collect $200.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be pretty much everything you need in order to follow along with all of the action from the season-opening clash between the Los Angeles Rams and your Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium. We’ll have Open Threads for each quarter, with the first one dropping approximately an hour before kickoff, so we hope to see you here then!