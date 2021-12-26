Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re just an hour away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, as your Minnesota Vikings are set to play host to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 NFL action. Here’s everything you’ll need to know heading into today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 26 December 2021, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Ch 711

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, Sirius Channel 811, XM Channel 226, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings +3.5, Over/Under 49

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 31, Rams 27

Three Keys

1) Make Matthew Stafford forget what team he’s on - The Vikings have sacked Matthew Stafford a lot over the years. Like, a ridiculous amount. But that was when he was with Detroit, a much different situation than he’s in now. However, the Vikings got a bit of a break with Andrew Whitworth going on the COVID list yesterday, so they’ll hopefully be able to bring the heat on Stafford once again. They’ll need to if they want to slow the Rams’ offense.

2) Get back to being aggressive on offense - The Vikings need to attempt to push the ball in this one, particularly with Dalvin Cook being sidelined by COVID. Justin Jefferson is going to be seeing a lot of Jalen Ramsey today, but the return of Adam Thielen will hopefully help to get this offense back to more of what we’ve been used to.

3) Continue winning on special teams - The Rams are very good on special teams, with kicker Matt Gay having made more than 20 straight field goals and Johnny Hekker remaining one of the league’s best punters. Sean McVay has made it clear he’s not afraid to take some risks on special teams situations, so the Vikings need to be prepared for it.

Know the Foe: Turf Show Times

That’s everything you need heading into this one, ladies and gentlemen. Hopefully we’ll all meet back here in around three hours or so and we can talk about the Vikings finally getting above .500 and get hyped for next week’s game.

