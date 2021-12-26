Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first fifteen minutes from U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Minnesota Vikings trailing the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 7-0.

The Vikings’ offense got the football first, as the Rams won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. After a touchback, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense went three-and-out on their first possession, with Jordan Berry’s punt setting the Rams up at their own 30-yard line.

Cameron Dantzler dropped what would have been a huge interception on Matthew Stafford’s first pass, and the Rams then converted a 4th-and-inches at midfield to keep their initial possession going. The Rams capped a very impressive initial drive as Sony Michel went over from one yard out to give the Rams an early lead, with Matt Gay’s extra point making it 7-0.

Kene Nwangwu only returned the ensuing kickoff to the 8-yard line, putting the Vikings into a deep hole on their second possession. However, the Vikings have put together a pretty impressive drive, and found themselves facing a third-and-goal from the 7-yard line. However, Kirk Cousins tried to hit K.J. Osborn on a slant at the goal line, and the ball went off of his hands and into the hands of rookie Travin Howard for an interception to stop the drive.

As we move to the second quarter, the Rams are looking at a 3rd-and-10 from their own 17-yard line.

We’re through the first quarter of play in Minneapolis, and the Vikings trail the Rams by a score of 7-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!