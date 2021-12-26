Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’re at halftime in Minneapolis, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Los Angeles Rams heading into the locker room by a score of 13-3.

The Vikings’ defense started the quarter by forcing a three-and-out following the interception at the end of the first quarter, with their drive starting at their own 22-yard line. The Vikings got a nice run from Alexander Mattison to start the drive, but the possession quickly fizzled out and Jordan Berry punted it away again.

The Rams once again pushed the ball down the field behind some very strong running by Sony Michel, who the Vikings don’t seem to have any answer for so far. However, Matthew Stafford misfired on third down and the Rams settled for a 32-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 with six and a half minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Vikings responded to the Rams’ score by. . .going three-and-out again. But the punt pinned the Rams deep, and the Vikings’ defense took advantage as Matthew Stafford was intercepted by Anthony Barr at the Los Angeles 11-yard line!

Unfortunately, the Vikings could only turn it into three points, as Cousins was sacked on first down and the offense couldn’t make up the yardage. Greg Joseph connected from 23 yards out to make the score 10-3 just before the two-minute warning.

That meant that the Rams got an opportunity to face the Vikings’ “last two minutes of the half” defense and, as most teams do, they took advantage. Fortunately, it was only a field goal, as Matt Gay connected from 31 yards out to extend the Rams’ lead to 13-3. That’s how they went into the locker room at halftime.

It hasn’t been a pretty first half for the Vikings, who refuse to take the interceptions that Matthew Stafford has given them thus far. Yes, they have one, but they should have four. Hopefully they can turn things around in the second half.

The Vikings trail the Rams in their latest “must-win” game of 2021 by a score of 13-3. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play!