Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Throw those four fingers way up above your heads, folks, because we’re headed to the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Los Angeles Rams leading the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 20-13.

The Rams got the football to start the second half, but Matthew Stafford tried to go deep on the second play of the half and was intercepted for the second time today, this one by Xavier Woods to give the football back to the purple.

The Vikings didn’t convert that pick into points, but Stafford decided to give them another chance as Anthony Barr collected his second pick of the day! This one was returned down to the 2-yard line, and the Vikings were in business.

The Vikings did cash in on this one, as Alexander Mattison plowed into the end zone from two yards out to make the score 13-10 with just over 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Rams went three-and-out on their next possession, as did the Vikings. Unfortunately, on the Vikings’ punt following their three-and-out, Brandon Powell fielded the punt for the Rams and took it 61 yards for a touchdown, just the second punt return touchdown in the league this year. That score, along with the Matt Gay extra point, made it 20-10 midway through the third quarter.

The Vikings cut into the lead once again on their next possession, as Greg Joseph connected on a 23-yard field goal to make it 20-13 just before the end of the third quarter.

As we move to the fourth quarter of play, the Rams are facing a 1st-and-10 from their own 49-yard line.

Fifteen minutes remaining from U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Vikings trailing the Rams by a score of 20-10. Come on in and join us for the final quarter of play and see if the Vikings can put together a comeback.