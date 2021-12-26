Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re just about ninety minutes before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, folks, and the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings have released their inactive lists for today’s contest. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides.

Los Angeles Rams

RB Cam Akers

DB Antoine Brooks

LB Chris Garrett

S Juju Hughes

LB Terrell Lewis

QB Bryce Perkins

There were some rumblings yesterday that Akers was going to be playing today, as the Rams activated him after he spent all season on IR after tearing his Achilles in the preseason. However, he did not travel with the team and is inactive today. No other huge surprises on the list for the Rams.

Minnesota Vikings

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Yes. . .there’s only one player on the inactive list for the Vikings today. I’m not entirely sure why, but that’s literally the shortest inactive list I’ve ever seen.

It also means that Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham, both of whom were listed as questionable with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively, will be active and starting for the Vikings this afternoon.

Those are your inactive lists for tonight’s contest, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have the first Open Thread of the day dropping at the top of the 11:00 AM Central time hour.