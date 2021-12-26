Vikings place QB Sean Mannion on COVID-19 list

Just hours before kicking off their game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Minnesota Vikings have been forced to make one more addition to their COVID-19 list.

The team has placed backup quarterback Sean Mannion on the list, meaning that he is definitely out for this afternoon’s matchup with his former team. Mannion is vaccinated, which means he could be back sooner rather than later, but he will be out for this one.

Mannion has served as the Vikings’ backup for the past three seasons and got one start at the end of 2019. His absence means that, for the first time this season, third-round pick Kellen Mond will be on the active roster for the Vikings on game day and will serve as Cousins’ primary backup.

Cousins has been dealing with a cracked rib which may have hampered him in last week’s win over Chicago, and now the team has to hope that it doesn’t get worse or cause Cousins to have to take to the bench this afternoon.

