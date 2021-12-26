Vikings place Rashod Hill on COVID-19 list

We’ve already mentioned that the Minnesota Vikings had to place backup quarterback Sean Mannion on their COVID-19 list on Sunday morning, and now another primary backup has hit the list as well after testing positive.

Offensive tackle Rashod Hill is the latest addition to the COVID-19 list for the Vikings, per numerous reports.

Hill serves as the primary backup to both Christian Darrisaw at left tackle and Brian O’Neill at right tackle. Darrisaw has dealt with quite a few injury issues this season, so losing his primary backup could end up being significant.

Blake Brandel will now serve as the primary backup at the tackle spots. He’s seen quite a bit of time recently as a sixth offensive lineman for the Vikings when they go to their “heavy” personnel packages, so he’s gotten some experience. He’s also played some guard for the Vikings this season.

No word at this time on Hill’s vaccination status, but whatever that status might be, he is definitely out for the Vikings’ game against the Los Angeles Rams that kicks off in just a couple of hours from U.S. Bank Stadium.