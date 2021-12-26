Justin Jefferson sets NFL record for receiving yards in first two seasons

Justin Jefferson has gotten off to an incredible start of his career for the Minnesota Vikings, as we know. In this afternoon’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams, he etched his name into the NFL record books once again.

Jefferson is currently sitting at three catches for 23 yards on the afternoon, but those 23 yards are enough to give him the NFL record for most receiving yardage by a receiver in his first two NFL seasons. He needed 21 yards going into today to pass the mark set by a player standing on the opposite sideline at U.S. Bank Stadium today, Odell Beckham Jr.

Jefferson needed just 31 games to set the mark, so there won’t be an asterisk next to his name for needing this year’s extended regular season to set the mark.

Barring any loss of yards for #18 in this game, he’ll be at the top of this list when this game is over with and for the foreseeable future.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on setting yet another NFL record as a part of the brilliant start of his NFL career.