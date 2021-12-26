Vikings vs Rams - CTP’s: The Final Score

The Los Angeles Rams are visiting your Minnesota Vikings with all sorts of playoff implications involved. Climbing The Pocket is here for you with The Final Score. Can the Vikings get a win? No. Can Kirk Cousins out duel Matthew Stafford? Yes, but it was a little too late. Will Justin Jefferson pass Odell Beckham Jr.’s record for receiving? He did easily. Congrats JJ! Can Oli Udoh and Ezra Cleveland stop Aaron Donald? Not most of the time. We did all find out. Will you join us in the final 2:00 and react? We invite you to LIVE!

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did. Hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jayson, Tyler Forness, and Dave will all be here. Did you like what you saw? #SKOL

Guest Tyler Forness. Regulars Jayson Brown, Flip Mazzi, Matt Anderson, and Dave Stefano producing this Climb_ThePocket Network's & DailyNorseman's production.