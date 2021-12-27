Vikings open as underdogs for Sunday Night Football

With their playoff hopes fading away, the Minnesota Vikings will be playing what appears to be their final road game of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday night when they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Despite the fact that the Vikings have beaten the Packers once already this season, it doesn’t appear as though the folks that make betting lines are that impressed.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings start this week as a 6.5-point underdog to Green Bay for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The over/under is currently sitting at 48.5 points.

The line isn’t that difficult to understand. . .the Packers currently occupy the top seed in the NFC and appear poised to have that spot for the second season in a row. The Vikings, thanks to their loss on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium (and a lot of other losses, obviously) are barely alive in the NFC playoff chase and have a coaching staff that appears to be on its way out the door.

Sure, it would be nice for the Vikings to complete a season sweep of the Packers for the first time since 2018 and possibly throw a wrench into that, but it would be considered a significant upset for that to happen.

We’ll keep an eye on how the line fluctuates throughout the week, but barring anything significant changing, I’m not sure it’s going to be all that different when things kick off on Sunday evening.