Vikings add Oli Udoh to COVID-19 list

Once again, COVID has reared its head for the Minnesota Vikings, and this time it might leave them without one of their starting offensive linemen heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup against Green Bay.

The team has just announced that they have placed Oli Udoh on the team’s COVID-19 list. He joins running back Dalvin Cook, who may or may not be available for Sunday night’s contest, and practice squad cornerback Tye Smith.

Udoh is fully vaccinated, so he needs to present two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return sooner than 10 days from now.

Udoh has started games at both right guard and left tackle for the Vikings this season. He began the season at right guard and shifted to left tackle following an ankle injury to Christian Darrisaw. He then went to the bench when Darrisaw returned and the team decided they wanted to keep Mason Cole at the right guard spot, but was back in the lineup on Sunday after Cole went on injured reserve with an elbow issue.

If Udoh is unable to go on Sunday, we could see the return of Dakota Dozier to the starting lineup, as the team made him a permanent part of the roster this past week. They could also do something really crazy like give third-round pick Wyatt Davis an opportunity, but there’s almost no reason to think that will actually happen.

Hopefully the COVID monster will stay away for the rest of the week as the Vikings prepare for their final road game of this season. If it doesn’t, we’ll bring you the news about it as soon as we’re able.