Some came to play, others did not… That is sure what it felt like yesterday as your Minnesota Vikings failed to capitalize against the Los Angeles Rams. Low energy comments flew from before the game from the beat reporters and fans, then afterward from players like Justin Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, and Anthony Barr. Then there was Kirk Cousins talking about being “safe.” It was most likely the final nail in the Mike Zimmer era. The question will be how many dominoes will fall and get wiped from the table with his? Climbing The Pocket’s CTP Mondays will be here to talk with you and break it all down, and then lead the transition into what’s next.

Tyler, Deshawn, and Dave will be here with you to talk about just that, and to turn your Monday Purple!

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

- Failure to capitalize on opportunities

- Discuss Mike Zimmer and Tyler’s piece from today

- NFL Draft primer: what positions are flush with talent?

