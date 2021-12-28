NFL changes COVID quarantine guidelines for all players

The 2021 regular season is winding down in the National Football League, and the postseason will soon be ramping up. On Tuesday, the league adopted new guidelines that will attempt to have those games as unaffected by COVID-19 as possible.

NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all Covid positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league has adopted the new guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and reduced their quarantine time for those that have tested positive for COVID-19 to five days rather than ten. . .even for those that are unvaccinated.

In theory, this means that a player that tests positive for COVID on a Monday would be able to come back by their team’s next game if they remain asymptomatic. There have been several teams, including our Minnesota Vikings, that have been affected by the rules that cause unvaccinated players that test positive to be out for ten days, but again the rule applies to those unvaccinated players as well.

We’ll see what sort of affect this has on the league going forward, but the NFL has taken steps to allow players to return to the field more quickly than they’ve been able to for most of this 2021 season.