Patrick Jones II going on Vikings’ COVID-19 list

During his Wednesday morning press conference, Minnesota Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer announced that the team will be adding another name to their COVID-19 list.

This time, it’s defensive end Patrick Jones II, who has worked his way into the defensive end rotation for the Vikings over the second half of the season. Even with the new protocols, it appears that he’s in line to miss Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Jones was the last of the Vikings’ four third-round selections in this past April’s NFL Draft, and the only one of the four that’s actually managed to find his way onto the field for meaningful snaps. His role has increased following the injury to Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen taking time away from the team. Jones had spent much of the early part of the season either playing sparingly or being inactive all together.

With the addition of Jones, the Vikings’ COVID-19 list now has six players on it.

RB Dalvin Cook

OT Rashod Hill

DE Patrick Jones II

QB Sean Mannion

CB Tye Smith (practice squad)

G Oli Udoh

With the new protocols shortening the mandatory quarantine time to five days if players remain asymptomatic, everyone that’s currently on the list except for Jones will either be eligible to come back in the next few days or is already eligible to return. Had the protocols remained at 10 days of isolation for non-vaccinated players, Cook would have been cutting it close as far as being able to play against Green Bay on Sunday, but he’s been on the list for about a week now so hopefully he’ll be able to come back here sooner rather than later.

We should be getting the first injury reports of the week sometime this afternoon. Once we have them, we’ll bring them to you here.