Vikings activate Dalvin Cook from COVID-19 list

Just after we told you that the team was adding defensive end Patrick Jones II to their COVID-19 list, the Minnesota Vikings trumped that with a much bigger announcement regarding one of their stars.

The team has announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated from the team’s COVID-19 list, meaning that he will be well and truly in the clear for Sunday night’s matchup in Green Bay.

The Vikings placed Cook on their COVID-19 list six days ago and he missed this past Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Under the old protocols, because Cook is unvaccinated he would have been forced to sit out for 10 days regardless of symptoms, so his status for Sunday’s game would have been in doubt. Thanks to the new protocols, however, Cook is now eligible to return earlier than that, and his symptoms have apparently been such that he has been allowed to do so.

The team has also announced that practice squad CB Tye Smith has been activated from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

This announcement leaves the Vikings with four players on their COVID-19 list.

OT Rashod Hill

DE Patrick Jones II

QB Sean Mannion

G Oli Udoh

Jones is likely out for the Green Bay game, but the other three players should be eligible to return before game time if they remain asymptomatic. We will provide updates on everyone’s status when they come down.