Report: Adam Thielen undergoes season-ending ankle surgery

Vikings WR Adam Thielen underwent season-ending surgery on his ankle yesterday, per sources. https://t.co/no9SxKUD3D — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 29, 2021

According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, star wide receiver Adam Thielen underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Tuesday.

Thielen had suffered what had been classed as a high ankle sprain in the Vikings’ loss to Detroit a few weeks ago. He missed the games against Pittsburgh and Chicago but appeared to re-aggravate the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Now, he has gotten a surgical procedure to repair the damage and won’t be taking the field for the Vikings again until 2022.

Thielen finishes the season with 67 receptions for 726 yards and a team-leading ten touchdown catches. With two games remaining in the regular season and their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, it’s going to be time for K.J. Osborn (among others) to step up in Thielen’s absence and provide some way to take heat off of Justin Jefferson.

