2021 NFL Week 17: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

It’s the final road game of the 2021 regular season for your Minnesota Vikings, as they’ll roll into Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive with their first season sweep of Green Bay since 2018.

Minnesota won the first matchup between these two teams back in Week 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium, as Greg Joseph connected on a 29-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory. Both teams had big offensive games in that one, with Aaron Rodgers throwing four touchdown passes and Kirk Cousins countering with three of his own. The Vikings also got a big game from Justin Jefferson as he caught eight passes for 169 yards and a pair of scores.

The Vikings need this win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They’ll need help from other places if they want to get there, but a loss on Sunday night would end any postseason aspirations they might harbor. The Packers are currently on track to be the #1 seed in the NFC for the second consecutive year, but another loss to the Vikings would open the door for other teams to sneak in and take it away.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Packers as a 6.5-point favorite over the Vikings on what looks like it’s going to be a very chilly night at Lambeau. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 47.5 points.

Kickoff for this one is scheduled for approximately 7:15 PM Central time on Sunday night on NBC, with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth handling the call.