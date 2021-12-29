Vikings at Packers: Initial injury reports

It’s time for preparations for Sunday Night Football to officially get underway, as both the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers have released their first injury reports of the week. Let’s take a look at what we’ve got here.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring)

S Harrison Smith (foot/shoulder)

LB Chazz Surratt (illness)

Limited Participation

RB Dalvin Cook (illness)

FB C.J. Ham (hamstring)

RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring)

Full Participation

No players listed

I’m assuming that Cook’s inclusion on the list is entirely due to his return from COVID-IR today and that he’ll be off the injury report by tomorrow.

Smith limped off the field towards the end of the loss to the Rams but did come back after taking a few plays off. Hopefully his issue isn’t too serious. Not sure when exactly Conklin might have gotten injured, but not having him on Sunday would present a significant issue.

Green Bay Packers

Did Not Participate

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

DE Tyler Lancaster (back)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe)

OL Billy Turner (knee)

Limited Participation

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder)

TE Dominique Dafney (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (knee)

Full Participation

No players listed

The Packers designated Alexander to return to practice on Wednesday, but it doesn’t sound like he’s actually going to be jumping into game action right away. We’ll see how the Packers play it. Aaron Jones’ knee issue could be tricky for Green Bay to navigate, too. No other real surprises on the injury report for the Packers.

Yeah, yeah, Aaron Rodgers’ toe. He’s playing. Whatever.

Those are the first injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Packers. We’ll be tracking all of these injury issues throughout the course of the week and if there are any significant changes, you’ll know about them right away.