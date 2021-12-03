Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday, December 3rd, 2021

Good Morning!

Last week I talked myself into the Vikings defeating the 49ers with a junior varsity defensive line, this week I’m trying not to think about how this place will erupt with a loss to the Lions.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

2021 NFL Week 13: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions.

Vikings at Lions: Five Good Questions with Pride of Detroit, Take 2

Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

Vikings Happy Hour - Playoffs?!? …Another Round Bartender!

Unbelievable! - Momentum Matchup

Vikings news from other sources:

From Vikings.com: The Voyage | Episode 10 | Season 3. Get an inside look at the last two weeks of action for the Vikings, which featured a huge home win against Green Bay followed by yet another close road loss, this time to the 49ers, including bench sound and reaction, Paul Allen’s calls, and more.

There’s more in the media vault: cheque it out.

League News:

Top 10 most reliable NFL pass-catchers: Hunter Renfrow, Vikings duo among trustworthy targets.

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards, along with FA John Franklin, suspended for COVID-19 violations.

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 14 of college football season.

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Lamar Jackson vexes; Russell Wilson tumbles.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.