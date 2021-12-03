The Minnesota Vikings are looking to get to .500 again, again. This time the Vikings have a chance to get there against the 0-10-1 Detroit Lions in their place. The Vikes are 7 points favorites but there are still issues on top of 9 of 10 games coming down to one score. Will this one?

Football continues! Your favorite team has started its 2021 campaign, the no-excuses season. It is time to go further than any other Vikings team before it. Can they? Flip and Eric are here for the 22nd episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Thursday night during halftime of the game. Following the usual format of the show, we put the usual 20 minutes on the clock and asked each other three questions:

Flip asks

1. How many good players do the Vikings have?

2. What position would you spend a first round pick on?

3. Are the 2021 Lions as bad as the 2008 Lions?

Eric asks

1. What was the most disappointing part of the loss to the 49ers?

2. Which player do you want to see more of on Sunday against the Lions?

3. Would sneaking into the playoffs and losing in the first round be better or worse than missing them altogether?

Fan with us!!! Talk with Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi, Eric Thompson @eric_j_thompson, and producer Dave @Luft_Krigare as part of a @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.