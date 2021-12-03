Norse Code Podcast Episode 404: Genuinely Stunned (with guest Jeremy Reisman)

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- The Hell League can be viewed here
- Charles McDonald breaks down Kene Nwangwu’s kick return success
- My piece on the frustration of Kirk Cousins at quarterback
- I broke down the notion that there aren’t any good teams
- I also broke down Dane Brugler’s mock draft selection for the Vikings, a cornerback from Clemson
- And then Chad, Jon and I previewed the Lions game
- This is Brian Kelly’s newfound Southern accent and here’s his accent on the prior day, including saying one of the words in his LSU basketball halftime speech completely differently
- Here’s Norse Code’s 330th episode for the sour cream reference as well as episode 331 and episode 332
- Also we’re doing a Patreon watch-along on Zoom for Sunday’s Lions game (with BINGO cards). If you’re interested check us out and become a member
