Norse Code Podcast Episode 404: Genuinely Stunned (with guest Jeremy Reisman)

Arif and James are back to preview the rematch with Detroit! We bring on Jeremy Reissman of Pride of Detroit to talk about where the teams go from here and if the Lions will get their first win of the season on Sunday.  Also we go over the two minute defense, Arif’s VitaMix purchase, and we check back in with a passive aggressive corner favorite.  Also we’re doing a Patreon watch-along on Zoom for Sunday’s Lions game (with BINGO cards). If you’re interested check us out and become a member at Patreon.com/NorseCode.

Arif - @ArifHasanNFL

James - @bigmono

Jeremy - @DetroitOnLion

