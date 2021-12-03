Vikings at Lions: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time for the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions ahead of Sunday’s NFC North matchup at Ford Field. There have already been plenty of players ruled out of this one, so let’s get caught up on everything that these reports have to tell us.

Minnesota Vikings Week 13 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Camryn Bynum CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Mackensie Alexander CB Ribs LP LP LP Questionable Anthony Barr LB Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable Eric Kendricks LB Biceps LP DNP LP Questionable Bashaud Breeland CB Groin LP LP FP --- Ryan Connelly LB Quadriceps DNP LP FP --- Sheldon Richardson DT Knee LP LP FP --- Dalvin Tomlinson DT Non-Injury --- LP FP --- Nick Vigil LB Ribs LP FP FP --- Armon Watts DT Knee LP FP FP ---

A couple of key pieces are already out of this one for the Vikings. We knew that Dalvin Cook wasn’t going to play (despite the “day-to-day” story that Mike Zimmer tried to tell us), so that’s no surprise. Darrisaw being out could potentially be significant, as he really seems to be hitting his stride after missing the early portion of the season. Bynum will also miss his second consecutive game.

It’s also a little scary seeing both Barr and Kendricks listed as questionable going into this one, but I’m going to guess that they’ll be ready to go on Sunday. At least, I certainly hope they are.

Detroit Lions Week 13 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Trey Flowers LB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Bobby Price CB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out D'Andre Swift RB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Michael Brockers DE Knee LP LP LP Questionable Matt Nelson OT Ankle LP LP LP Questionable Penei Sewell OT Illness DNP LP LP Questionable Trinity Benson WR Knee LP FP FP --- KhaDarel Hodge WR Illness DNP LP FP --- Halapoulivaati Vaitai G Concussion FP FP FP ---

Four players already ruled out of this one for the home team, including their starting running back in Swift, who suffered a shoulder injury against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. Sewell is listed as questionable, much like he was (if memory serves me correctly) the first time these two teams met back in Week 5.

Those are your final injury reports for this Sunday’s game between the Vikings and the Lions, folks. If there are any significant changes to anyone’s status before kickoff, we’ll have them for you right here.