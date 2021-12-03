Vikings at Lions: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time for the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions ahead of Sunday’s NFC North matchup at Ford Field. There have already been plenty of players ruled out of this one, so let’s get caught up on everything that these reports have to tell us.
Minnesota Vikings Week 13 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Camryn Bynum
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Mackensie Alexander
|CB
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Anthony Barr
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Biceps
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Bashaud Breeland
|CB
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Ryan Connelly
|LB
|Quadriceps
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Sheldon Richardson
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DT
|Non-Injury
|---
|LP
|FP
|---
|Nick Vigil
|LB
|Ribs
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Armon Watts
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
A couple of key pieces are already out of this one for the Vikings. We knew that Dalvin Cook wasn’t going to play (despite the “day-to-day” story that Mike Zimmer tried to tell us), so that’s no surprise. Darrisaw being out could potentially be significant, as he really seems to be hitting his stride after missing the early portion of the season. Bynum will also miss his second consecutive game.
It’s also a little scary seeing both Barr and Kendricks listed as questionable going into this one, but I’m going to guess that they’ll be ready to go on Sunday. At least, I certainly hope they are.
Detroit Lions Week 13 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Trey Flowers
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Bobby Price
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Matt Nelson
|OT
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
Four players already ruled out of this one for the home team, including their starting running back in Swift, who suffered a shoulder injury against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. Sewell is listed as questionable, much like he was (if memory serves me correctly) the first time these two teams met back in Week 5.
Those are your final injury reports for this Sunday’s game between the Vikings and the Lions, folks. If there are any significant changes to anyone’s status before kickoff, we’ll have them for you right here.
