Everson Griffen speaks out for first time since November incident

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings’ defensive end Everson Griffen spoke out for the first time since the scary incident at his home a couple of weeks ago. He put the following picture on his Instagram page.

The post that accompanies the picture reads as follows:

It’s true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prauers. #bEGreat #mentalhealthawareness

Now, like I said when the incident took place, I’m not about to speculate on whatever it might have been that led Griffen to take the actions that he did. I don’t know what happened and neither do you. What’s happening now is that he’s getting the help that he needs and that he appears to be making some progress, as well as acknowledging publicly that he has bipolar disorder.

Whatever happens with Griffen going forward, it’s important to continue to hope for the best for him and his family. Here’s hoping that he’s ready to get back to his normal routine here soon, whether that involves football or not.