We have a Barr takeover! He got 2 picks against Mathew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. It wasn’t enough for your Minnesota Vikings though and now the Vikes need to win out and get help to make the playoffs. This week they need to focus on the Green Bay Packers on a frozen tundra night where the weather will be in the negative digits. Will they? The good news is that Dalvin Cook has returned from the covid list. The bad news is that Adam Thielen had season-ending surgery and was put on IR.

We have another bar takeover tonight too. Jayson Brown and Jonathan Haak, from Vikings Territory and now part of Climbing The Pocket, will occupy the bar. They plan some fireworks, so grab your favorite beverage and join the conversation!

Discussion topics tonight:

Intro

Vikings vs Rams

Recap of last game and thoughts

Vikings at Packers

Preview of next game

Lightning round with buy/sell

The case for/against keeping each member of Big 3 (Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman)

Over / Under

Predictions:

Ryan: 9-6

Matt: 7-8

Dave: 7-8

Guest: 8-7

