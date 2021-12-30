Vikings place LB Nick Vigil on COVID-19 list

Another day, another addition to the COVID-19 list for the Minnesota Vikings as they prepare for Sunday night’s tilt in Green Bay.

The team has just announced that they have placed starting linebacker Nick Vigil on the COVID-19 list. Even with the new protocols, it seems unlikely that he will be able to return for Sunday night’s game.

Vigil signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason and, for the most part, has been pretty solid, whether it has been starting in the base defense or stepping in for Eric Kendricks and/or Anthony Barr when they’ve been injured. On the season to this point, Vigil has 78 combined tackles, one quarterback sack, and a 38-yard pick-six back in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

If Vigil is, in fact, unable to go on Sunday night, it would likely be Blake Lynch stepping into his spot in the base defense.

The addition of Vigil gives the Vikings five players on their COVID-19 list:

OT Rashod Hill

DE Patrick Jones II

QB Sean Mannion

G Oli Udoh

LB Nick Vigil

We should be getting some updates on the statuses of Hill, Mannion, and Udoh before too much longer, as they’ve been on the list long enough to clear the newly-implemented protocols. Hopefully we’ll be getting word that at least a couple of those players will be back in time for Sunday’s game.