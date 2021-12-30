We’re doing another live watch-along on Sunday night

This week, your Minnesota Vikings will be taking part in Sunday Night Football on NBC, as they head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. And I can already hear all of you out there lamenting that all you’re going to hear for three hours is butt-kissing the likes of which you haven’t heard since. . .well, since the last time the Vikings played the Packers.

But what if you had another option? What if you had a way to enjoy watching the action on the screen while listening to someone that will actually acknowledge the existence of the Minnesota Vikings? Wouldn’t that be better?

Well, you’re in luck. . .because on Sunday night, Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be doing their second live watch-along party of the 2021 season!

Yes, much like we did for the Steelers game a few weeks ago, yours truly will be joining Drew and Ted to watch and react to everything that’s going on during the Sunday Night Football broadcast. Obviously we can’t show the game ourselves or anything. . .we don’t need the NFL kicking down anyone’s door or anything. . .but we assume that if you’re going to be listening to us you’re going to be watching the game anyway, so think of us as alternate commentary.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Vikings are 1-0 when we do the live watch-along. Sure, small sample size and all that, but it’s not insignificant.

The video feed for the live watch-along will be embedded into the Open Threads for each quarter of Sunday’s game, or you can go watch it on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel, where you can send in comments and interact with the show during the broadcast.

So, we hope that you’ll join us on Sunday night for our second live watch-along party of the 2021 NFL season. We had a hell of a lot of fun doing the first one, and nobody wants to listen to what the commentary usually consists of when these two teams meet in prime time. . .do they?