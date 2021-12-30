Vikings at Packers: Interim injury reports

The second injury reports of the week are out for the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers as they prepare for Sunday Night Football, and there have been a few changes made. Let’s take a look at the reports and talk about what those changes are.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Cameron Dantzler (calf, new addition to injury report)

Limited Participation

TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) LB Chazz Surratt (illness, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

RB Dalvin Cook (illness, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) FB C.J. Ham (hamstring, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) S Harrison Smith (foot/shoulder, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Most of the news for the Vikings on Thursday was positive, as all of the players that had been listed on Wednesday’s injury report saw their status improve on Thursday. The only negative is the addition of Cameron Dantzler to the list. Dantzler was the only player on the roster not participating on Thursday (not counting those dealing with COVID, obviously), so he must have done something during Wednesday’s session.

Green Bay Packers

Did Not Participate

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

DE Tyler Lancaster (back)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe)

OL Billy Turner (knee)

Limited Participation

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder)

TE Dominique Dafney (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (knee)

Full Participation

No players listed

On the other hand, the Packers’ injury report for Thursday looks exactly the same as the one they released Wednesday. Everyone that sat out on Wednesday sat out today, and everyone that was limited on Wednesday was still limited. So, we haven’t got anything additional to add.

Final injury reports come out tomorrow afternoon, folks, and we’ll have them for you right here as soon as we get them.