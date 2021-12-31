Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday December 31, 2021

Good Morning!

Two days until the 2nd @Super Bowl@ of the Vikings’ season. Win at Green Bay and the team is still alive in the playoffs. Lose and it might be curtains for some staff members.

Around the DN since our last Open Thread:

Drew and Ted are doing another Live Watch Party for Sunday Night Football

Nick Vigil has been placed on the COVID list.

ESPN has the Vikings Head Coaching gig as the best potentially available.

Vikings News from Other Sources:

The picks are in from the experts for Sunday Night on vikings.com

Jared Allen has been named a Hall of Fame Finalist. Good Luck Jared! One of the funnest Vikings of the last 20 years.

News from Around the League:

PFT has the Full List of Hall of Fame Finalists.

Apparently some losers are threatening Baker Mayfield’s life.

