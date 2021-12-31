*** This show was recorded before the Kirk Cousins to Covid IR news broke.

The Minnesota Vikings now have to win out to keep any hope of a playoff appearance alive. Even then, they will need some help. First up is the Sunday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field against one of the premier quarterbacks in the league, Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers. With the weather looking to be frigid, it will not be easy. Unlikely some might contend and with that an inglorious end to the season.

Football continues! At least for two more weeks. Your favorite team is nearing the end of the 2021 campaign, the no-excuses season. It is time to go further than any other Vikings team before it. Can they? Tonight, Flip will battle Eric for the 24th episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Thursday night. Following the usual format of the show, we put the usual 20 minutes on the clock and asked each other three questions:

Flip asks

1. What is the biggest Vikings regret of 2021?

2. Have we seen enough from the other young WRs?

3. How would you feel if the Vikings won out?

Eric asks

1. Who are your top Head Coach candidates if the Vikings fire Mike Zimmer?

2. Is it FINALLY Wyatt Davis time?

3. Will the cold weather be an equalizer on Sunday? (Related: will I get frostbite at Lambeau?)

