Vikings at Packers: Final injury reports for both teams

After a relatively quiet day for the Minnesota Vikings. . .he said sarcastically. . .we’ve now got the final injury reports for both the purple and the Green Bay Packers heading into Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Let’s take a look at what both sides have to offer.

Minnesota Vikings Week 17 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Cameron Dantzler CB Calf --- DNP DNP Doubtful Tyler Conklin DE Hamstring DNP LP FP Questionable Michael Pierce DT Illness --- --- DNP Questionable Chazz Surratt LB Illness DNP LP FP Questionable Dalvin Cook RB Illness LP FP FP --- C.J. Ham FB Hamstring LP FP FP --- Kene Nwangwu RB Hamstring LP FP FP --- Harrison Smith S Foot/Shoulder DNP FP FP ---

It looks like the Vikings are going to be without one of their starting cornerbacks, as Dantzler has missed the last couple of days of practice. That can’t be a good thing for a team that’s already struggling in coverage. Three players listed as questionable, as Tyler Conklin has had some hamstring issues this week and Michael Pierce has been listed as questionable with an illness after not being on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Vikings currently have four players on the COVID-19 list:

QB Kirk Cousins

DE Patrick Jones II

G Oli Udoh

LB Nick Vigil

Green Bay Packers Week 17 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder LP LP LP Out David Bakhtiari OT Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Billy Turner OL Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Tyler Lancaster DE Back DNP DNP LP Questionable Dominique Dafney TE Ankle LP LP LP --- Aaron Jones RB Knee LP LP LP --- Aaron Rodgers QB Toe DNP DNP LP ---

Alexander and Bakhtiari haven’t played for most of the season for the Packers, and Alexander was just designated for return from IR earlier this week. Turner is the listed starter at right tackle, so him being out could prove to be important if the Vikings actually want to generate any pressure on the quarterback on Sunday night.

The Packers have nine members of their 53-man roster currently on the COVID list.

P Corey Bojorquez

G Ben Braden

LB Oren Burks

TE Tyler Davis

DT Kingsley Keke

TE Marcedes Lewis

LB Chauncey Rivers

WR Amari Rogers

LB Ty Summers

Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Packers as we prepare for Sunday Night Football. We’ll have more for you on this one as we get closer to kickoff.