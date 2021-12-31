 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Vikings at Packers: Final injury reports for both teams

Some players already declared out

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

After a relatively quiet day for the Minnesota Vikings. . .he said sarcastically. . .we’ve now got the final injury reports for both the purple and the Green Bay Packers heading into Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Let’s take a look at what both sides have to offer.

Minnesota Vikings Week 17 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Cameron Dantzler CB Calf --- DNP DNP Doubtful
Tyler Conklin DE Hamstring DNP LP FP Questionable
Michael Pierce DT Illness --- --- DNP Questionable
Chazz Surratt LB Illness DNP LP FP Questionable
Dalvin Cook RB Illness LP FP FP ---
C.J. Ham FB Hamstring LP FP FP ---
Kene Nwangwu RB Hamstring LP FP FP ---
Harrison Smith S Foot/Shoulder DNP FP FP ---

It looks like the Vikings are going to be without one of their starting cornerbacks, as Dantzler has missed the last couple of days of practice. That can’t be a good thing for a team that’s already struggling in coverage. Three players listed as questionable, as Tyler Conklin has had some hamstring issues this week and Michael Pierce has been listed as questionable with an illness after not being on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Vikings currently have four players on the COVID-19 list:

  • QB Kirk Cousins
  • DE Patrick Jones II
  • G Oli Udoh
  • LB Nick Vigil

Green Bay Packers Week 17 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder LP LP LP Out
David Bakhtiari OT Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Billy Turner OL Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Tyler Lancaster DE Back DNP DNP LP Questionable
Dominique Dafney TE Ankle LP LP LP ---
Aaron Jones RB Knee LP LP LP ---
Aaron Rodgers QB Toe DNP DNP LP ---

Alexander and Bakhtiari haven’t played for most of the season for the Packers, and Alexander was just designated for return from IR earlier this week. Turner is the listed starter at right tackle, so him being out could prove to be important if the Vikings actually want to generate any pressure on the quarterback on Sunday night.

The Packers have nine members of their 53-man roster currently on the COVID list.

  • P Corey Bojorquez
  • G Ben Braden
  • LB Oren Burks
  • TE Tyler Davis
  • DT Kingsley Keke
  • TE Marcedes Lewis
  • LB Chauncey Rivers
  • WR Amari Rogers
  • LB Ty Summers

Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Packers as we prepare for Sunday Night Football. We’ll have more for you on this one as we get closer to kickoff.

In This Stream

2021 NFL Week 17: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

View all 9 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...