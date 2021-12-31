Vikings at Packers: Final injury reports for both teams

After a relatively quiet day for the Minnesota Vikings. . .he said sarcastically. . .we’ve now got the final injury reports for both the purple and the Green Bay Packers heading into Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Let’s take a look at what both sides have to offer.
Minnesota Vikings Week 17 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|Calf
|---
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Tyler Conklin
|DE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Michael Pierce
|DT
|Illness
|---
|---
|DNP
|Questionable
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|C.J. Ham
|FB
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Harrison Smith
|S
|Foot/Shoulder
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|---
It looks like the Vikings are going to be without one of their starting cornerbacks, as Dantzler has missed the last couple of days of practice. That can’t be a good thing for a team that’s already struggling in coverage. Three players listed as questionable, as Tyler Conklin has had some hamstring issues this week and Michael Pierce has been listed as questionable with an illness after not being on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Vikings currently have four players on the COVID-19 list:
- QB Kirk Cousins
- DE Patrick Jones II
- G Oli Udoh
- LB Nick Vigil
Green Bay Packers Week 17 Injury Report
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|David Bakhtiari
|OT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Tyler Lancaster
|DE
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Dominique Dafney
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|---
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|---
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|---
Alexander and Bakhtiari haven’t played for most of the season for the Packers, and Alexander was just designated for return from IR earlier this week. Turner is the listed starter at right tackle, so him being out could prove to be important if the Vikings actually want to generate any pressure on the quarterback on Sunday night.
The Packers have nine members of their 53-man roster currently on the COVID list.
- P Corey Bojorquez
- G Ben Braden
- LB Oren Burks
- TE Tyler Davis
- DT Kingsley Keke
- TE Marcedes Lewis
- LB Chauncey Rivers
- WR Amari Rogers
- LB Ty Summers
Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Packers as we prepare for Sunday Night Football. We’ll have more for you on this one as we get closer to kickoff.
