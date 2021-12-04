Skoldiers - 091 - Lions roar or Viking Rampage?

Mike and Ed discuss the not so disappointing loss to the 49ers, the playoff status, and what the Detroit Lions game could actually reveal about the Minnesota Vikings.
Loss to 49er’s likely takes the Vikings out of the NFC North race
- Hold some wildcard tie breakers
- Possibly a frisky wildcard team
- Cousins worst game of the year
- Exceptionally poor Run Defense
Positives
- Aggressive Zimmer
- Kick Return success
What Detroit game can tell us
- If we struggle, serious doubts going forward
- If we maintain offensive aggression, could set the tone for the remainder of the season
- Need minimum 4-2 in the final 6 games to be in the wildcard race
Predictions
Subscribe below:
- Click here for iTunes
- Click here for Stitcher
- Click here for Spotify
- Click here for iHeartRADIO
- Click here for YouTube
- Click here for Google Play Music
Need help getting subscribed? We’ve got you covered here.
Loading comments...