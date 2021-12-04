SB Nation Reacts: The rollercoaster ride continues

I’m pretty sure that I somehow managed to miss our SB Nation Reacts last week, and that’s my fault. We’ll get back on the wagon this week. . .or, as is always the case with our Minnesota Vikings reactions, we’ll get back on the roller coaster.

Confidence in the team actually went up quite a bit after the victory against Green Bay, climbing up to 59% as the team once again got themselves to .500. However, they followed that up with a loss against San Francisco and. . .well, you know what that means.

Yep, the dip is real, as confidence in the team has plummeted back down to 14%. Here’s the full recap of all of the results for this season so far.

Post- 2021 NFL Draft : 96%

: 96% Week 1: 61%

Week 2: 34%

Week 3: 38%

Week 4: 76%

Week 5: 14%

Week 6: 24%

Week 7: 36%

Week 8: 54%

Week 9: 2%

Week 10: 5%

Week 11: 21%

Week 12: 59%

Week 13: 14%

It will be interesting to see the reactions following this week’s game against Detroit. If the Vikings win, confidence levels will almost certainly go up, but how much?

Of course, if the Vikings should happen to lose, we might break the graph. Sure, there isn’t far to drop from 14%, but I’m not sure if a team has ever gotten to 0% in the Reacts polling. We might be the first if that happens.

But those are your SB Nation Reacts for the Minnesota Vikings for Week 13, folks. Here’s hoping there’s a rise. . .regardless of how slight it might be. . .next week when we revisit things.