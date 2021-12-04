Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 13

Once again, it’s time to see who the minds behind your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are picking in this week’s NFL games. The effective word across the board for us last week was “average,” as we all sort of hovered around the .500 mark with our picks. Here’s how everyone did.

Warren Ludford: 9-6 straight-up, 9-6 against the spread, 11-4 over/under

Christopher Gates: 9-6 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 10-5 over/under

Eric Thompson: 8-7 straight-up, 8-7 against the spread, 10-5 over/under

GA Skol: 7-8 straight-up, 7-8 against the spread, 6-9 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 3-5 straight-up, 4-4 against the spread, 6-2 over/under

Here’s where that leaves us through the first 12 weeks of selections for the 2021 season.

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 115-65 Warren Ludford: 107-72 GA Skol: 106-74 Christopher Gates: 106-64 Ed Brodmarkle: 96-69

Against the Spread

Eric Thompson: 97-83 Warren Ludford: 89-89 GA Skol: 89-90 Christopher Gates: 83-97 Ed Brodmarkle: 75-90

Over/Under

GA Skol: 96-84 Warren Ludford: 95-85 Eric Thompson: 95-86 Christopher Gates: 95-86 Ed Brodmarkle: 83-84

The battle for the straight-up title is pretty much a battle for second place at this point, as I’m not sure anyone is going to catch enough of a heater to displace Eric from the top spot for the second year in a row. Personally, my biggest goal is to get above .500 on my picks against the spread between now and the end of the season. I don’t think I’m going to get there, but I’ll give it a go.

With that, here are our picks for this week, with Ed’s selections still pending. Remember, some of the betting lines have probably changed since the time that we all submitted our picks to Tallysight. If you want to see the most recent lines, check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the games that we have differences of opinion on for this week.

Chargers at Bengals: Eric has Los Angeles, everyone else has Cincinnati

Giants at Dolphins: GA Skol has New York, everyone else has Miami

Eagles at Jets: GA Skol has New York, everyone else has Philadelphia

Football Team at Raiders: Eric has Washington, everyone else has Las Vegas

49ers at Seahawks: Warren has Seattle, everyone else has San Francisco

Patriots at Bills: Eric and GA Skol have Buffalo, Warren and Chris have New England

As far as our game goes for this week, we’ve all got the Vikings not giving the Lions their first victory of the season.

Warren and GA Skol have the Vikings covering the number in this one, while Eric and I believe that the Vikings’ trend of playing close games will continue and Detroit will keep it close. At this point, I might not pick the Vikings to cover as more than a 3-point favorite for the rest of the season.

Those are our selections for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Wherever you are and whoever you’re picking, I hope your picks are successful. . .especially if they look anything like mine for Week 13.