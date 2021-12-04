Eric Kendricks downgraded to OUT against Lions

If the Minnesota Vikings are going to get back to .500. . .again. . .on Sunday afternoon, they’re going to have to beat the Detroit Lions without the services of their best defensive player.

The team announced just a short time ago that linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had been listed as questionable with a bicep injury on Friday’s final injury report, has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game at Ford Field.

The loss of Kendricks is a significant blow to a Vikings’ defense that has had their issues so far even with him out on the field. He’s one of the team’s primary leaders on defense and has made a bunch of big plays when the team has needed them.

With Kendricks being out, we will likely see an increased role for Nick Vigil, and Troy Dye will likely play a bigger role on defense for the Vikings on Sunday as well.

The Vikings made a bunch of other moves this morning as well, but this one was important enough to stand on its own. We’ll get to the rest here momentarily.

