Vikings activate Michael Pierce, make several other moves

It’s been a busy Saturday at the Minnesota Vikings HQ, as the team has made a number of roster moves before Sunday’s trip to Detroit to battle the Lions.

In addition to declaring star linebacker Eric Kendricks out of Sunday’s game, the Vikings have activated defensive tackle Michael Pierce from injured reserve. Pierce had been designated to return to practice earlier this week, and as of today is officially back on the active roster. There’s a very good chance that he will suit up on Sunday for the first time since aggravating his elbow injury against the Cleveland Browns back in Week 4.

The Vikings have also elevated fullback Jake Bargas and safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad to the active roster. It seems a bit strange that Bargas would be elevated, given that we haven’t heard anything about any issues with C.J. Ham and this would give the Vikings two fullbacks on the 53-man roster, but maybe there’s more news coming.

I hope not.

In addition, the team has activated defensive end Kenny Willekes as a COVID-19 replacement. Willekes was placed on the COVID list a couple of weeks ago and has not been on the field the past couple of weeks for the Vikings after a couple of impressive performances prior to that.

In order to make room for players on the roster, the team has waived defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, who saw plenty of action over the past couple of weeks.

Last, but certainly not least, the team has now listed running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu as questionable with an “illness.” Given that, as things stand now, Nwangwu and Alexander Mattison are the only non-fullback running backs on the roster (and the team has not elevated A.J. Rose Jr. from the practice squad), hopefully whatever Nwangwu is dealing with is something that will clear itself up before tomorrow.

This is more roster moves than we usually see from the Vikings the day before a game, but with everything that’s happened recently it isn’t terribly surprising. If the Vikings make any more moves before Sunday, we’ll certainly let you know.