We’re just a few hours away from kickoff at Ford Field, as the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions conclude their home-and-home series for the 2021 season with the purple hoping to complete the sweep and prevent Detroit from getting their first win at their expense. We want you to be able to follow along with all the action today, so we’re putting all of the necessary information you need here in one place.

Television Info

After being in the late window last week, we are back to things kicking off at the best time for NFL action, that being noon Central time on Sunday. This is going to be a rare all-NFC matchup that is going to air on CBS rather than on FOX, so if you’re in the Twin Cities you’ll be looking to WCCO-4 for this one. The play-by-play will be handled by Spero Dedes and Jay Feely.

If you’re not sure if you’re in the broadcast area for this one, here’s the weekly map from the good folks at 506 Sports. The Vikings/Lions matchup is shown in yellow.

If you’re using your DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, you’ll want to point the box towards Channel 705.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas. . .well, you’re out of luck this week, as the American Forces Network is not going to be showing this one. Not live, not on a replay, not at all. There are fourteen games in the NFL this week. AFN is showing thirteen of them in some capacity. But not Vikings/Lions. Jerks.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either Sirius Channel 111 or XM Channel 385. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to the team at Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this week will be led by Craig Wrolstad. This will be the second time this season that the Vikings have seen Wrolstad’s crew, as they handled the Vikings’ 34-28 overtime victory over Carolina back in Week 6.

Weather Info

Once again, the Vikings will be playing indoors and not in the elements at Ford Field. However, if you’re planning on attending the game and would like to get slightly lubricated before you get to the venue, it’s gonna be a little cool according to our friends from WeatherNation. Temperatures leading up to kickoff are going to be in the low-to-mid 30s with winds coming out of the southeast at around 10 miles an hour.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings have held steady this week and remain a 7-point favorite in this one. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 46.5 points. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

Because this game is on CBS, you can stream it through CBS Sports by logging in via your television provider. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streaming, I won’t belabor the point like I usually do. Don’t promote illegal streams here or you’ll be banned. Do not pass “Go,” do not collect $200.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be pretty much everything you need in order to follow along with all of the action from the season-opening clash between the Detroit Lions and your Minnesota Vikings from Ford Field. We’ll have Open Threads for each quarter, with the first one dropping approximately an hour before kickoff, so we hope to see you here then!